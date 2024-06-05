Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 31,144 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 487,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

