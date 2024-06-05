Electroneum Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $52.46 million and approximately $952,896.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,476,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

