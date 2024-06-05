Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFX stock opened at C$6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.07. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The stock has a market cap of C$815.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$780.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.06%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

