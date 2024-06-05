ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.9954 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.
ENN Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.
About ENN Energy
