ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.9954 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ENN Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.