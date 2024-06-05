Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $116.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

NYSE ETR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.47. 178,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,148. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

