Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.9%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $28.23. 769,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,737,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

