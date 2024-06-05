EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Reduced by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $184,713,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after buying an additional 200,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 265.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after buying an additional 133,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPAM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.90. 269,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,235. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $268.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

