Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CTRE opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,832 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $41,763,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $31,656,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $18,640,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $20,047,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

