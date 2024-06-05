Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 309,796 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 3.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.46% of Equity Residential worth $338,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.3 %

EQR stock opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

