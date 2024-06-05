Evercore ISI Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.65.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $303.68. 1,829,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,057. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.92 and its 200 day moving average is $425.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

