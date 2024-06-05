Everscale Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $299,453.33 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Everscale has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $105.12 million and approximately $299,453.33 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,113,333,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,240,508 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

