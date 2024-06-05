Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EXSR remained flat at $97.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.