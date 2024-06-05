Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance
Shares of EXSR opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $133.00.
