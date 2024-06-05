Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Exelon worth $111,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after buying an additional 1,909,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 112.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.