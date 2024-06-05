Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 16,438 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

KMX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. 464,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,761. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

