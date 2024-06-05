Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 225,695 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,695 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises 2.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Americold Realty Trust worth $48,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after buying an additional 7,797,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,852,000 after buying an additional 6,234,868 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,526,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,737,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.
Shares of COLD stock remained flat at $27.38 on Wednesday. 695,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
