Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. 2,565,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,681. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.