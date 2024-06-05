Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 8,380 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 176,686 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after buying an additional 138,859 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 306,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 98,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

