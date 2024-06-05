Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,001. The company has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.45 and its 200 day moving average is $320.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.45 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

