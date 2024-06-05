Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

VTI traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.83. 1,630,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,378. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

