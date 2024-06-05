Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 6,406 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BWX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 125,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,832. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

