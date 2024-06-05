Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.74. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 510 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

