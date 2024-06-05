Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 45,568,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 103,600,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

