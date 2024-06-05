Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 159,686,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 103,455,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

