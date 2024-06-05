FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Declares Dividend of GBX 19

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FDM Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 425.50 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock has a market cap of £464.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,135.14 and a beta of 0.89. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 721 ($9.24).

Get FDM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at FDM Group

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($638.24). In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($638.24). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown acquired 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.01 ($11,080.09). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,515 shares of company stock worth $1,064,452. 17.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.