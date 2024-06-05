Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.14

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.14 and last traded at $164.14, with a volume of 203070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.93.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,145,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

