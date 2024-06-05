Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Anthony Park Sells 85,000 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 135,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 564,980 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

