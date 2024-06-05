Financial Comparison: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group 3.64% 2.05% 0.20% Mid-Southern Bancorp 9.13% 3.18% 0.42%

Volatility & Risk

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

64.4% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $136.09 million 1.61 $3.35 million $0.25 36.72 Mid-Southern Bancorp $11.71 million 3.49 $1.46 million $0.54 26.30

Ponce Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ponce Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ponce Financial Group and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ponce Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Ponce Financial Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides real estate-secured loans, which includes one-to-four family investor-owned and owner-occupied residential; multifamily residential; nonresidential property; construction and land; commercial and industrial; and business and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or owned enterprises, as well as corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

