First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of First Bancorp of Indiana stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49.
About First Bancorp of Indiana
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp of Indiana
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.