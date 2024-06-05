First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Bancorp of Indiana stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

