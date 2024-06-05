First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,059,574 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $497,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NetApp by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 135,648 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

