First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of GoDaddy worth $102,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $420,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,340,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $420,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,340,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,782 shares of company stock worth $3,611,502. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.33. 107,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,242. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.