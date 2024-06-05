First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $149,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 927,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.