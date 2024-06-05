First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116,591 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Cloudflare worth $416,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $2,590,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 687,167 shares of company stock valued at $59,481,929. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

