First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,531 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $298,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 95,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.52. 87,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.16 and its 200-day moving average is $411.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $323.02 and a 52 week high of $477.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

