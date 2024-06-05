First Trust Advisors LP Sells 285,156 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of PDD worth $125,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PDD by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.89. 3,213,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.57. The company has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

