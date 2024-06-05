First Trust Advisors LP Sells 52,738 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,738 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $310,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $199.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.08. The company has a market capitalization of $572.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.