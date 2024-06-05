First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,156 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Airbnb worth $265,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,613 shares of company stock valued at $46,961,852. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.54. The stock had a trading volume of 288,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.