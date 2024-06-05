First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,569,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 168,812 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $120,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,310,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,895,000 after purchasing an additional 660,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,498,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,382,000 after buying an additional 559,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.75%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

