First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146,086 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $334,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,374,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

