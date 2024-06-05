First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $108,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 12,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,959. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

