Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.36

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 53440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

