Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 4.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

