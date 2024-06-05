FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. Intel has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

