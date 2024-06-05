FY2024 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Raised by Analyst

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $127,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

