FY2026 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Lifted by Zacks Research

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $16.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.23. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.75 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $215.05 on Monday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

