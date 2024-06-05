Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) EVP Sells $674,683.52 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Garmin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,632. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

