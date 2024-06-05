GateToken Price Reaches $8.88 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $827.99 million and $7.15 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $8.88 or 0.00012605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,458.75 or 1.00010325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00108740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,240,300 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,240,631.38137598 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.81182257 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,094,077.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.