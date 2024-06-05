GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.68

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 207499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $705.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 18,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $377,245.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,923,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,253,520.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 18,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $377,245.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,923,509 shares in the company, valued at $60,253,520.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,336.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,804 shares of company stock worth $1,689,670 and sold 21,249 shares worth $228,370. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

