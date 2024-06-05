General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,157 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 2.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.10. 764,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

