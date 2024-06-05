General Dynamics Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day moving average is $272.19. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $208.73 and a 1-year high of $302.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

